$215.65 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce sales of $215.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.20 million to $230.40 million. South State posted sales of $164.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $60,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in South State by 139.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in South State by 43.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

