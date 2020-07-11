$236.58 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report sales of $236.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $279.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980.37 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,837,045.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

