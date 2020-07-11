$239.83 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $239.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $252.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $459.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,438,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,633,000 after purchasing an additional 519,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,930,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Outfront Media by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,472,000 after purchasing an additional 270,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $48,961,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 748,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

