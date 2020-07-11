$289.65 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will post $289.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.40 million and the lowest is $284.64 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $385.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter worth $91,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter worth $198,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 92,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

