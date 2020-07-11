$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $3.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $2.35 million. Sol Gel Technologies reported sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $13.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $18.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $54.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 17,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.