$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

