$301.83 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $301.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $592,662.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,436.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $3,090,664.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,226 shares of company stock worth $4,155,130. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.49. 330,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

