$312.43 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to post $312.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.30 million and the lowest is $310.57 million. Verisign posted sales of $306.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

VRSN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.99. 456,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,300 shares of company stock worth $6,214,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

