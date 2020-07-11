$4.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $16.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $18.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 979,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

