$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Resonant posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 182.63%.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 582,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

In related news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at $107,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,141. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

