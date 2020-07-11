$82.99 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $82.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.23 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $78.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $330.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $332.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $332.91 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $347.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 193,903 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 120,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 529,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,049. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

