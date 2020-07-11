Airbloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.01978128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00189713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116873 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

