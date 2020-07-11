Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Alcoa also updated its Q2 guidance to (0.08)-0.00 EPS.

AA stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.50 to $11.70 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

