Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.08)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Alcoa also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.08-0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.19. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

