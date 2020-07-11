Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to announce sales of $601.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $621.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $731.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

