Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.30). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 790.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.