Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $308.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,349. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.36 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $314.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.52.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $1,541,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,364.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $3,017,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,012.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $47,735,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after buying an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 328,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,495,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.