Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $105.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $141.51 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $542.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $887.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $941.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $958.91 million, with estimates ranging from $643.11 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

LBRT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 179.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $3,178,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

