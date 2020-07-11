Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $29.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $30.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.10 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Magna International stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 618,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,695. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.64. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

