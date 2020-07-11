Analysts Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce $49.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.50 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $50.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $197.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.33 million, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $213.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 419,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.51. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,818.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,265 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

