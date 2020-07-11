Analysts Anticipate TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TapImmune reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TapImmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 255,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,544. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

