Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CTSH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 2,037,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.4% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,277,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,860 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,944,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $167,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

