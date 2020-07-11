Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $829,740,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,102. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

