Analysts Expect Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sony’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sony posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 311.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

