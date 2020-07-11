Analysts Expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $239.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $237.18 million. Zendesk reported sales of $194.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.16 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $92.50. 1,469,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $3,680,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,157 shares of company stock worth $10,968,176. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.