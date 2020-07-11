Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.09 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bithumb, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Ankr has a market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.97 or 0.05011828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi Korea, IDEX, Binance DEX, Coinone, Bitinka, Upbit, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Hotbit, Bgogo, BitMax, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Coinall and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

