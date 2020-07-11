Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.23 Million

Brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post $737.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.11 million to $852.00 million. Apache reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,129,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Apache by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

