Apex Price Reaches $0.0030 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Apex has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $26,693.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

