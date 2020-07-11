Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.59 Million

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to post $88.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $121.50 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $341.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $674.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $834.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $980.19 million, with estimates ranging from $901.20 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 1,318,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,715. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $84,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

