Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.25 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $16.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 5,899,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,043. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

