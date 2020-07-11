Arcblock Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.27 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.29 million and $5.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.01979836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00189976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117091 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, BitMart, LBank, Huobi, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bibox, DragonEX, DDEX, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.