Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OGE. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

