Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $167.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $170.04 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $169.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $686.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.51 million to $691.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $673.26 million, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $673.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $4,758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

