Barclays Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $150.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.31.

NYSE LOW opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

