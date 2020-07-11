Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Barings BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

BBDC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 99,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger W. Crandall acquired 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $276,678 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 40.2% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,152 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings BDC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after acquiring an additional 218,835 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 314,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

