Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $17.65 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $17.65 or 0.00190991 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $187.78 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.01978263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116651 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 359.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.