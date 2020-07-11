Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Reaches $4.36 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and approximately $853.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $236.13 or 0.02559269 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Koinim, Exmo and Coinroom. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,226.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00645228 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010138 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000527 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,459,256 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Markets, Independent Reserve, Zaif, Bitsane, Coinhub, MBAex, Korbit, CPDAX, BX Thailand, xBTCe, HitBTC, BitForex, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Tidex, Kraken, GOPAX, QBTC, Exrates, Ovis, Coinbase Pro, Mercatox, Gate.io, Exmo, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Coinroom, Bittylicious, Bitfinex, OKCoin International, Koinim, Binance, Kucoin, ACX, Coinbe, CEX.IO, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Bisq, Koinex, Coinfloor, CoinTiger, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Coinrail, DSX, Mercado Bitcoin, Bittrex, Bitinka, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bibox, BitBay, Bit2C, B2BX, Iquant, HBUS, ABCC, RightBTC, BTCC, Cryptomate, WazirX, BiteBTC, Coinnest, Liqui, Negocie Coins, WEX, Coindeal, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, BigONE, Allcoin, C2CX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, FCoin, Braziliex, Koineks, DragonEX, CoinEgg, Bitbns, IDCM, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, cfinex, Bitso, Cryptohub, YoBit, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gatecoin, CoinExchange, Bitbank, BitMarket, Kuna, OKEx, bitFlyer, Graviex, Buda, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEx, UEX, CoinFalcon, QuadrigaCX, Bitstamp, Stocks.Exchange, EXX, Liquid, COSS and Bleutrade. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.