Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.70 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $9.94 or 0.00107559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMarket, BitBay, Sistemkoin and Exmo. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $174.16 million and $45.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00605640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00078698 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001058 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Coinnest, Exrates, Crex24, OKEx, Bitlish, Kucoin, Bithumb, YoBit, QuadrigaCX, Bleutrade, Upbit, HitBTC, Ovis, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitsane, C2CX, Braziliex, BitBay, Bitinka, TDAX, Zebpay, Koineks, DSX, Bitfinex, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Negocie Coins, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Binance, Gate.io, Korbit, Vebitcoin and BitMarket. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

