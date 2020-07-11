Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0085 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $75,644.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001439 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,912,819 coins and its circulating supply is 8,912,814 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

