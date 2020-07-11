Bitzeny 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $244,182.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

