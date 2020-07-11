Bloom Trading Up 98.5% This Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Bloom has traded 98.5% higher against the US dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $7,744.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TOPBTC, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.01978263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116651 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Upbit, IDEX, TOPBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

