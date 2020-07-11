BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

AMCR opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

