Brokerages Anticipate AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. AFLAC posted sales of $5.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $21.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.48 billion to $21.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. 2,782,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,039. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,980,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,359,000 after purchasing an additional 340,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AFLAC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.