Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. 8,415,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,061. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

