Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post $318.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.53 million. Graco posted sales of $428.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Graco’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 659,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.57. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Graco by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

