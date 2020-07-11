Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.99 Million

Brokerages expect that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $314.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.08 million to $319.59 million. J2 Global posted sales of $322.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 938,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after purchasing an additional 936,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at $14,583,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at $12,518,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

