Brokerages Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Retrophin also posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $298,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 197,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 190,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 88,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 413,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,912. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $869.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

