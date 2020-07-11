Brokerages Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Universal Forest Products posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 205,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter worth $140,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

