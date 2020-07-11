Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce $308.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.10 million and the highest is $322.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $416.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $79.83. 114,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,789 shares of company stock worth $1,113,914 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

