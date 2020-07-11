Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.70 Million

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post sales of $660.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $765.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 866,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,436. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.